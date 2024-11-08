U.P. Christmas Tree Lighting Planned for Dec. 6 – The Suburban Times

A festive crowd will fill Market Square for the City of U.P.’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Santa will arrive on a West Pierce Fire & Rescue engine at 5 p.m. before joining U.P. City Council members for the count down to the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. He will also be available for photos in the Civic Building Atrium from 5-7 p.m.

Rumor has it that Santa will also be bringing some of his reindeer, which promise to be just one of the attractions that amuse children and adults alike. There will also be live music by the Stacy Jones Band, lots of festive food and much, much more.

Your business doesn’t have to be located in the Village at Chambers Bay to take advantage of this great marketing opportunity. Invite people to check out your offerings by handing out discount coupons, free giveaways and other special promotions.

This is a great way to encourage residents and visitors to do their holiday shopping in U.P. Be sure to make the most of it.