Reminder: Opera Singers Gone Wild, Nov. 12 – The Suburban Times

Reminder: Opera Singers Gone Wild, Nov. 12

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma celebrates Classic Rock! Emerald City 5 cover band in performance on Tuesday Nov 12. 7pm in Old Town Tacoma at Slavonian Hall, upstairs in the great hall. Join us for a high-energy evening! All ages welcome, admission is free!

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma
Date:  November 12, 2024
Time: 7:00pm
Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.

