Reminder: Opera Singers Gone Wild, Nov. 12 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma celebrates Classic Rock! Emerald City 5 cover band in performance on Tuesday Nov 12. 7pm in Old Town Tacoma at Slavonian Hall, upstairs in the great hall. Join us for a high-energy evening! All ages welcome, admission is free!
Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma
Date: November 12, 2024
Time: 7:00pm
Admission: FREE
A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.
