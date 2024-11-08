Reminder: Opera Singers Gone Wild, Nov. 12 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma celebrates Classic Rock! Emerald City 5 cover band in performance on Tuesday Nov 12. 7pm in Old Town Tacoma at Slavonian Hall, upstairs in the great hall. Join us for a high-energy evening! All ages welcome, admission is free!

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma

Date: November 12, 2024

Time: 7:00pm

Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.