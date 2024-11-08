Lion Club Crab Feed and Dance Coming Soon – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

It’s that time again to think about purchasing tickets for the Lakewood First Lions Club Annual Dungeness Crab Feed and Dance! Chicken is an alternate choice. This year’s event theme is “Under the Sea” so start planning your festive attire.

WHEN: 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025

WHERE: Sharon McGavick Center – Clover Park Technical College

COST: $65 per person or $650 if you want to buy a table to sit with your friends. A table seats eight people.

WHY: Great food, dancing to our new band the Lakewood House Band, having fun with friends, dessert dash, silent auction, raise the paddle and 50/50 raffle.



People can pay by one of two ways. One option is a check made out to the Lakewood Lions Foundation and mailed to PO Box 99158, Lakewood WA 98496. With the check include all the names of the people you are paying for and what they are eating.

You can also pay by going to www.PayPal.com and logging in.

Click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Fill in the $ amount. In the “What’s This Payment For Box,” write Crab Feed and then list the names of the people you are paying for and what are they eating. Don’t forget your phone number.

If people do not have a PayPal account, they can create one on line. It’s free. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above.

See you there.