Finish the year strong with Metro Parks Tacoma’s holiday-themed runs – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: November is the transition point from pumpkin patches to pumpkin pies and when holiday planning kicks into high gear. This year, before your calendar gets too full, make sure to save the date for Metro Parks’ Thanksgiving-day fun run: The Norpoint Classic.

Work up an appetite on Thursday, November 28 with this holiday tradition that offers chip-timed 5k and two-mile loops beginning and ending at the Center at Norpoint and looping through scenic Browns Point. Runners, walkers, strollers and dogs on leash are all welcome and youth ages five and under can participate for free with a registered adult.

Sign up by November 10 to save money on your registration fee. Prices go up to $40 on November 11, and $45 on November 27. The fee includes a collectible race bib and t-shirt, making it one of the most affordable Thanksgiving Day races in Tacoma.

Registration is also open now for the annual Jingle Bell Run, a three-mile fun run through beautiful Wright Park on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate before or after the race and stop into the Conservatory’s pop-up Poinsettia sale to take some beautiful holiday colors home with you.

Registration fees for the Jingle Bell Run is $35 now but increases to $40 on November 25 so sign up soon.

Want to work on your running skills before your race? Now is the perfect time to sign up for a run training program offered by Metro Parks Tacoma’s Fitness team. Choose between a six- eight- or twelve-week program prepared personally for you by a certified running coach. Set goals at your initial personal assessment and adjust them during your weekly check-ins.

Holiday Runs:

9 a.m. on November 28 at Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave NE, Tacoma Jingle Bell Run, 10 a.m. on December 14 at Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma

More Information: Register for all upcoming runs or a run training program online at metroparkstacoma.org/races.