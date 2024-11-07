 Special Tacoma City Council Study Session on November 8 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Special Tacoma City Council Study Session on November 8

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council will hold a special study session on November 8, 2024 at 10 AM to discuss the following:

  • Financial Position Update
  • Fire Department Impacts due to Proposition 1 Rejection
  • Council Budget Amendments for Consideration
  • 2025-2026 Biennial Budget Discussion 
  • Executive Session – Review the Performance of a Public Employee

The special meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and remote options to attend. Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

The special meeting will also be available live on facebook.com/cityoftacoma and TV Tacoma.

Community members with questions can contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.