Special Tacoma City Council Study Session on November 8 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council will hold a special study session on November 8, 2024 at 10 AM to discuss the following:

Financial Position Update

Fire Department Impacts due to Proposition 1 Rejection

Council Budget Amendments for Consideration

2025-2026 Biennial Budget Discussion

Executive Session – Review the Performance of a Public Employee

The special meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and remote options to attend. Access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

The special meeting will also be available live on facebook.com/cityoftacoma and TV Tacoma.

Community members with questions can contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.