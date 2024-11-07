 City Announces Transition of EnviroHouse Programming to Allow for Expanded Reach, More Equitable Access to Information – The Suburban Times

City Announces Transition of EnviroHouse Programming to Allow for Expanded Reach, More Equitable Access to Information

TACOMA, Wash. – Informed by community feedback and a comprehensive review of its programs, the City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department is continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability education with a transition of its EnviroHouse programming to formats that allow for expanded access and more flexible learning opportunities.  

By integrating EnviroHouse programming into the City’s broader community outreach and engagement efforts, the department aims to make environmental sustainability education more accessible to diverse audiences across Tacoma. This new approach will also leverage the City’s digital platforms to deliver more flexible learning opportunities, ensuring that valuable information on environmentally sustainable practices is delivered effectively. 

While the physical EnviroHouse location will close on December 22, 2024, the City encourages community members to share their feedback on past EnviroHouse programming to help shape future environmental sustainability education efforts. 

This transition allows for a more strategic allocation of resources to address other community needs, with a savings of approximately $400,000 in utility funds. 

