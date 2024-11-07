Apply for a 2025 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2025 City Day at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Conference Center. Please click here to view the policy and application materials. Applications will be accepted until Friday, November 29, 2024. Applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 13, 2024.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to City Clerk Briana Schumacher or can be delivered in person or by mail to Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or process, please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher by email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7705.