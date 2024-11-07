2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Custer Elementary School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Custer Elementary School with second grade teacher Jeremy Aldana and fourth grader Megan Turner.

Aldana is a coach (go Rugrats!), author, advocate, public speaker and educator who incorporates technology into his lesson plans to prepare students for a technocentric future. “I want them to function in a world that’s digital and fast-moving,” he said. “I focus on 21st century skills like adaptability and independent learning.”

Aldana has added more than 70 learning apps to his Clever Portal that cover science, math, social studies, reading and writing. He also has independent learning activities, music playlists to help students focus and scientific simulations from different universities so kids can explore higher level topics.

Aldana is also passionate about building positive relationships with students. He creates personalized handshakes with each of his students to make sure they feel special. “When I became a teacher, I vowed that my students would always feel safe and supported,” he said.

Megan is still settling into life as a fourth grader. Her favorite times of the day are PE and art because she can express herself. “I like how PE and art lets us have free choice,” she said. “I like drawing characters from Five Nights at Freddie’s.”

School culture is very important to Megan. She spreads positivity at school and encourages her fellow students to be respectful to one another. “I’m kind to everybody and I like helping my teacher in class,” she said.

Another subject Megan has started to enjoy in fourth grade is science because she can explore her love for animals and the natural environment. In fact, when she grows up, Megan hopes to become a zookeeper or run an animal daycare. However, she’s leaving her options open and is also considering a career as a chef or an arcade tester.

Go Cougars!