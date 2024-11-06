Setting sail into the holidays: Bates Technical College welding students bring ferry display to life – The Suburban Times

Welding program students who worked on this year’s display pose in front of the frame.

For three decades, students in the Bates Technical College Welding program have crafted more than 130 dazzling displays for Spanaway Park’s Fantasy Lights, brightening the holiday season. This year, they are excited to unveil a new addition that honors one of the Pacific Northwest’s most cherished modes of transportation—a giant ferry.

Measuring an impressive 30 feet long and 15 feet high, this year’s ferry will catch your eye as it joins other Bates-built displays along the park’s enchanting route. Constructed from three separate sections—the two base pieces and the ferry top—students assembled this display in just one week, a notable pace for a project of this scale.

This project is a valued partnership between the college and Pierce County Parks and Recreation, providing students with hands-on experience and insight into the extensive planning that goes into creating such festive displays.

Each year, the Parks and Recreation staff provide the Welding program instructors with a design sketch. From there, students collaborate to bring these visions to life, bending, cutting and welding materials into stunning displays for visitors to enjoy on their drive through the park.

Welding program instructor Eric Johnson emphasizes the value of this initiative, stating, “Students have the chance to apply their skills in real-world settings. This project allows them to see their designs come to life, providing a rewarding learning experience that prepares them for the industry.”

By mid-October, once the project is complete, the display is transported to the park on a flatbed truck and adorned with twinkling lights for all to enjoy.

As you wind through the 2.2-mile drive-through event, you’ll discover Bates-built scenes and figures around every corner. Last year’s highlight was the Kraken octopus, a PNW tribute to our beloved hockey team. Past displays have included a stalking Sasquatch, a grand pirate ship, vibrant rows of daffodils and cherry-red tulips, aquatic wonders like the whale introduced in 2018, cheerful troops of twinkling elves, Old Man Winter, and even a towering dinosaur!

Dr. Lin Zhou, President of Bates Technical College, emphasizes the significance of this enduring partnership: “This rewarding collaboration with Fantasy Lights began nearly 30 years ago, showcasing a vibrant hands-on learning tradition for our students. Every holiday season, we look forward to being a part of it.”

Join us this holiday season to celebrate the creativity and hard work of our talented students, and immerse yourself in the magic of Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park.