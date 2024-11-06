 Puyallup Tribe drummers, dancers perform at Lumen Field Event Center – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe drummers, dancers perform at Lumen Field Event Center

By Puyallup Tribal News Staff.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Puyallup drummers and dancers took the stage at the Lumen Field Event Center on Nov. 3 prior to the Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The group performed “Power Song” on the main stage in the event center, and their performance was later recapped on the big screens inside the stadium during a break in the game.

To watch the full performance, head on over to the Puyallup Tribe’s YouTube page.

