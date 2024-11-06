Motorcycle Rider Pulls a Gun – The Suburban Times

At 3:42 pm, on Thursday, October 24th, one of our traffic deputies noticed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The rider waved at the deputy as he continued going in the opposite direction. The deputy noticed in addition to his speeding, the rider had no registration on the motorcycle.

The deputy waited for the rider to crest a hill and then made his U-turn to locate the driver. The deputy was able to follow the rider from a distance until he stopped at the 7800 block of 174th St Ct E.

The rider was getting off the bike and had turned off the engine. The deputy said hello and as he approached the rider turned the bike back on. Fearing the rider was trying to flee our deputy shoved him off the motorcycle into a fence. The suspect stayed on his feet and pulled a gun out of his waistband.

The deputy drew his firearm in reaction to this and the suspect immediately tossed the gun over the fence/gate.

Our deputy waited for backup before handcuffing this suspect. Now that he was in custody deputies checked the VIN on the bike a secured the firearm. The firearm was reported stolen out of Kent and the bike had been registered out of Georgia, but did not have any WA registration.



The suspect realized he messed up pretty bad, but the deputy pointed out how much worse it could have been.

This suspect was only 20-years-old and cannot legally possess a firearm, or conceal it. His license was suspended and he had no motorcycle endorsement.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Suspending Driving in the 2nd Degree, Obstruction, Possessing a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree.

This deputy just wanted to make a traffic stop, but as we know our suspects often have different ideas of how it will go. Our deputy showed fantastic awareness and reaction to this suspects alarming decision to pull a gun. He kept his composure and was able to detain this suspect, who instead of getting a ticket, gets to go to jail for some new felonies.

The post MC Rider Pulls a Gun first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.