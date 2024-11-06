Clover Park School District October 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Oct. 14 Regular Meeting

During its Oct. 14 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner and Evergreen Elementary School principal Diana Dix.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed National Principals Month, a classroom visit he made this month, community engagement.

National Principals Month

Banner recognized CPSD principals for National Principals Month. “I appreciate everything you do, and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

Classroom Visit

Banner attended a presentation in Baron Coleman’s Career and Technical Education classroom at Lakes High School. Two captains from West Pierce Fire & Rescue presented career options to students in roles, such as firefighters, paramedics and engine mechanics.

Community Engagement

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. CPSD took part in the city of Lakewood’s Fiesta de la Familia and schools celebrated with activities such as assemblies and open houses.

More than 20 CPSD volunteers (mostly students) helped support the beautification of the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area on Phillips Road across from Hudtloff Middle School.

CPSD hosted a booth at the city of Lakewood’s Truck and Tractor Day at Fort Steilacoom Park. The booth included a bus with a long line of kids, a boom truck, district information, activities and free books.

City of Lakewood’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Calendar

The city of Lakewood publishes an annual stormwater pollution prevention calendar featuring artwork by CPSD students. This year, the artwork for the project was selected from Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy virtual elementary students.

Evergreen Elementary School Report

Evergreen Elementary School Principal Diana Dix presented on her school’s demographics, special education at Evergreen, assessment scores and culture building.

One of six CPSD elementary schools located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), more than 33% of Evergreen students identify as Hispanic with Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, multiracial and Black subgroups also exceeding the state average. Nearly 70% of students come from families that qualify as low income, and the school has a mobility rate of 11% (nearly 9.5 percentage points above the state average).

Due to JBLM being a compassionate assignment locations for military services members and families, Evergreen has the largest number of special education programs at the elementary level in CPSD. More than 37% of Evergreen students are supported with an Individualized Education Plan compared to 17.4% districtwide.

Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) data shows that Evergreen students are closing the gap with the state average. Math scores at all grade levels increased between 2023 and 2024, closing the gap with state average at all levels. English Language Arts (ELA) increased for third graders but decreased for fourth and fifth graders.

Evergreen students demonstrated above average growth at all grade levels on the Star Reading assessment. “While proficiency shows a closing gap, the exceeding growth rates reflect the work and intentionality of our instruction.,” Dix said.

Evergreen worked hard to rebuild a sense of community following the pandemic. It implemented the acronym W.O.L.F., which means workmanship, ownership, leadership and friendship, into daily routines, morning pledges and student recognition programs. Students are celebrated with daily tickets and monthly certificates for embodying those values.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized award of contract for replacement/installation of the HVAC system at Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy to West Coast Mechanical Solutions.

Approved Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between CPSD and the International Union of Operating Engineers. The agreement runs from Sept. 1, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2027.

Approved updated non-represented classified staff and non-represented certificated supervisor staff salary schedules.

Agreed to terms with superintendent of standard operating procedures for the board.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on Oct. 28. During the workshop, board members heard reports on the district’s alternate routes to teaching program, K-12 math instruction initiatives, annual social emotional learning updates, school bus replacement plan, Clean Buildings Act and financial intelligence tool.

Alternative Routes to Teaching Program

Director of Teaching and Learning Suzy Kontos and Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach provided an update on the district’s Alternate Routes to Teaching Program which includes block grant work and partnerships to fund “grow your own” teacher strategies to address workforce shortages and recruit, support and prepare diverse teacher candidates.

CPSD partners with City University (City U)and Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) for the alternate route block grants.

Currently, 24 candidates are in the program – 63% are teachers of color and 75% are female – eight of whom have completed their residency through the partnership with City U and PLU.

-12 Math Instruction

STEM Supervisor Michael Vincent and Laubach provided an update on district work to improve math outcomes for students.

Elementary: CPSD is using cognitively guided instruction (CGI), a framework for elementary teachers to use, that give students the freedom to process and access math in the way that makes sense to them. This framework helps them build deeper understanding individually and in working with their peers. K-5 staff training and model classrooms for each grade level to enhance effective instruction. CPSD is piloting K-5 math materials that will be reviewed by a curriculum adoption committee that will make a recommendation to the superintendent for board consideration.

Middle: CPSD saw a 3 percent increase in annual Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) scores and student growth for sixth grade reflected by a sixth math curriculum adoption and teacher training. To address low middle school math growth and to support accelerating student learning, CPSD put 6th graders on a slightly accelerated math program last year and 7th and 8th graders on an accelerated math program this year. This will then allow the district to provide all 8th graders with Algebra 1 beginning the 2025-26 school year. Teachers will utilize math projects for students, as well as implementing building thinking classrooms which enables students to work collaboratively with their peers to enhance their learning.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Update

Kontos and Laubach provided an update on CPSD’s SEL efforts to which includes Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) to help build a culture of belonging and inclusion for students in a preventative and proactive way. Student annual survey results show increases in the percentage of students who feel they can solve problems at school, have a trusted adult to reach out to and feel included in class.

School Bus Replacement Program

Transportation Director Paul Vigil provided an update on the district’s bus fleet of 109 buses that serves an average of 8,700 students daily. The district will look to replace 16 buses in 2025.

Clean Buildings Act

Director of Capital Projects Rick Ring provided an update on district efforts to meet Clean Buildings Performance Standard (HB 1257) which requires all existing schools over 50,000 square feet to meet set energy performance targets or meet financial investment criteria. The district has developed a plan to meet Tier 1.A data collection requirements to be implemented in phases over time. CPSD has applied for a WA State Commerce Energy Audit Grant to conduct comprehensive school audits at Clover Park and Lakes high schools.

Financial Intelligence Tool

The state auditor’s office developed a financial intelligence tool that uses various metrics to determine the financial health of local governments in an effort to increase transparency. Based on the criteria used, Clover Park School District is one of 68 school districts statewide and the only school district in Pierce County with a good standing.

The board also discussed annual organization of board officers and an out-of-state travel request for Director Janet Caldwell to attend an advocacy and equity conference in Feb. 2025, as well as received a legislative update from Director Caldwell.

