Celebrate Veterans Day Weekend with Metro Parks Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Veterans Day Weekend with Metro Parks Tacoma

Click here to learn more about the following events.

  • Community Centers Open on Veterans Day
  • Youth Basketball Leagues
  • Wonderful World of Plants & Trees Walk
  • Tots on the Trail
  • Babies on the Trail
  • Veterans Appreciation Day
  • When School is Out, Pools are In
  • Lifeguard Training
  • Swim Instructor Training
  • Friendsgiving at Eastside
  • Titlow Bird Walk
  • 50+ Fall Potluck
  • Aging Smart Workshops
  • Volunteer Work Parties
  • Register for after school fun at Beyond the Bell
  • Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile
  • Agents of Discovery
  • Christmas Regale

