Black Civil War Veterans in Washington State – The Suburban Times

Black Civil War Veterans in Washington State

Leave a Comment

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Author Talk & Book Signing
Presented by Cynthia A. Wilson

November 8th @ 6:30pm
THS Museum
406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our November monthly program, presented by author and researcher Cynthia A. Wilson. Cynthia will be discussing her newest publication “Civil War Veterans in Washington State.” Cynthia is an independent researcher of African American military men of the mid-eighteenth to early nineteenth centuries. Formerly a member of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State Inc. Board of Directors, she headed the Black Genealogy Research Group (BGRG) for four years.

Cynthia’s books will be on sale and there will be opportunity to get your copy singed by the author!
Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm.

This event is FREE or by donation. Donations may be made through Ludus or at the door.
For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.
RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200468234

