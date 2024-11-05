Pierce Transit Launches New Website – The Suburban Times

To provide better service to riders and community partners, Pierce Transit has launched its new website. The new site features:

Improved navigation to enhance users’ experience by making it easier to find information quickly.

to enhance users’ experience by making it easier to find information quickly. Expanded accessibility settings make the website more customizable and engaging for individuals with disabilities.

settings make the website more customizable and engaging for individuals with disabilities. A calendar view for events such as Board of Commissioners meetings and community outreach, making it easier to find information like agendas and announcements.

The website functions well on smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. To engage with the new website, visit PierceTransit.org.