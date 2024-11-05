Pierce County Superior Court Clerk’s Office announces temporary service modifications due to statewide system outage – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office is experiencing service interruptions due to unauthorized activity detected on the Washington Courts network. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has taken immediate action to secure critical systems and is actively working to safely restore services.

During this period of limited system access, the Pierce County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will continue to serve the public. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to maintain essential services while protecting the integrity of court records and systems.

TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE SERVICES:

Some electronic court record searches

Balance information regarding judgments/fines, etc. that are owed

WHAT THE PUBLIC SHOULD KNOW:

The Clerk’s Office remains open during regular business hours

Online access is still available

We anticipate these service modifications will remain in effect throughout this week. Updates on system and service restoration will be posted on our website at Clerk of the Superior Court and on Pierce County’s social media channels.

For questions about court matters or alternative filing methods, please contact our office at 253-798-7455 or pcclerk@piercecountywa.gov.