Fort Nisqually’s Christmas Regale immerses guests in Victorian holiday tradition – The Suburban Times

Tickets are on sale now for one of the most festive Christmas events in the South Sound. With halls decked in live greenery and volunteers donned in their period-accurate best, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum will open its doors on Saturday, December 7 and delight visitors with a Christmas scene straight out of a storybook.

Guests can make ornaments for their trees and Christmas crackers full of small prizes for dinner guests, then join Valhalla Coffee roasters around the fire and try their hand at roasting coffee beans before helping to bring in the Yule log and receiving a piece to take home to the fireplace.

Of course, no Christmas Regale is complete without Father Christmas. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the magic of their visit with Father Christmas in his fur-trimmed robes and evergreen crown.

Christmas shoppers can find unique, handmade items created by Fort Nisqually volunteers in the Holiday Market, which supports the Fort Nisqually Foundation. The Museum Store inside the Visitor Center features hard to find historical items, children’s toys and games, and a book selection highlighting Pacific Northwest history and heritage skills like food preservation, gardening and more. Pick up a collectible tree topper, made by the Fort’s resident tinsmith, or iron candy canes made onsite by our blacksmiths to decorate your tree.

Fort Nisqually’s Christmas Regale celebration is only happening Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult admission starts at $23. Youth and family rates are available. For more information, visit www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.

