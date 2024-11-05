 Fircrest City Manager Releases the 2025 Preliminary Budget – The Suburban Times

Fircrest City Manager Releases the 2025 Preliminary Budget

Submitted by Dawn Masko, Fircrest City Manager.

Dear Citizens of Fircrest,

I am pleased to present the 2025 Preliminary Budget and invite you to participate in the 2025 Budget process.

The budget document provides a financial plan and operations guide used by City employees to implement various programs and services.  Please check the City’s calendar and Council agendas to confirm dates and times for Council action on the budget and property tax levy.

While the City Manager works with Department Directors to prepare the preliminary budget, the City Council makes the final decision on what should remain, be removed, or be added to the 2025 Preliminary Budget.

I also invite you to view the Property Tax & Revenue presentation, which explains the City’s funding sources and property tax calculations.

