CPSD Learning in Motion – Seattle Children’s Science Adventure Lab at Lochburn Middle School – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

Lochburn Middle School students were given a unique learning opportunity from scientists at Seattle Children’s Science Adventure Lab. Eighth graders participated in an experiment where they explored the acidity of vitamin C through a colorimetric assay. In this hands-on lab, students crushed vitamin C and used professional tools like test tubes, a vortex mixer, pH strips and more to measure varying levels of acidity in test samples.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.