2-1 Infantry Regiment Soldiers left for training at Yakima Training Center – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Washington – Soldiers from 2-1 Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, will be conducting their scheduled training at the Yakima Training Center (YTC) from November 6-15.

The convoy, for most of the journey, moved down Interstate 90 to get to their destination Nov. 4-5. There were approximately 80 vehicles moving between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and YTC.

Once the training is done, 2-1 IN will convoy back from YTC between November 20-21.