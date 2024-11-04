You’re Under Arrest Dude – The Suburban Times

At 06:30 am, on Wednesday October 23rd, one of our Sergeants was headed to training when he saw a man walking in the middle of the roadway and a vehicle pulling to the side of the road in Puyallup.

He was flagged down to help the driver who was pulling over and she reported the man in the roadway had just jumped in front of her vehicle and broken her windshield intentionally.

The sergeant drove down 152nd St E to 122nd Ave and found the man still walking in the middle of the roadway and impeding traffic.

The sergeant tried to get the subject to stop, but he verbally refused and continued walking in the middle of the road.

The sergeant noticed the man had something in his hands and chose to wait for backup before attempting to contact the man. During this time the man tossed a spent shell casing which gave the sergeant even more reason to be cautious of this suspect.

When backup arrived, deputies attempted to use a taser, but it was unsuccessful. Now the man started to run away from them. They continued to follow and kept their distance, but they could see the man was holding two metal spikes which prevented them from advancing on him.

Eventually the sergeant convinced the man to drop the spikes and then they grabbed him. The suspect attempted to strike the sergeant and resisted arrest.

After taking him into custody, deputies were able to confirm with the victim the man walked into the road, jumped in the air and landed on the woman’s windshield. He fell to the ground, got up and continued walking down the road. Leaving the woman and her young children terrified in their vehicle.

The 19-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Deputy. (Thankfully none were hurt)

Exceptional patience and great job negotiating with the man to drop his objects/weapons. Outstanding Work Sarge!