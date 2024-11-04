Three West Pierce Firefighters Return Home from Hurricane Relief – The Suburban Times

Washington State Task Force 1 (WA-TF1) recently returned home after deploying in early October to help with search and rescue efforts after Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted the area. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) is proud to have three firefighters deploy as a part of this team. We are thankful for their service and all came home safe.

Approximately 80 people from the Type I team traveled to Atlanta with two tractor trailers and trucks loaded with 90,000 pounds of equipment. They staged in Atlanta for deployment to either Florida or North Carolina. The team was later deployed to North Carolina help with rescue efforts following Hurricane Helene. Captains Chris Pfaff and Jerry Hamilton and Firefighter/Engineer Jerrod Lugo had various duties during their deployment, including driving equipment, search and rescue efforts, and identifying hazards, among other tasks.

The team was last deployed to Hawaii in August 2023 for search and rescue efforts after fires in Lahaina, Maui and in September 2020 to Oregon for search and rescue efforts during wildfires in that state.

