Share Your Garden in the 2025 U.P. Garden Tour – The Suburban Times

The 2025 U.P. Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2005, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Every year the tour showcases five-six gardens in the area (U.P., Fircrest, and other nearby neighborhoods) as a fundraiser for the University Place Historical Society’s renovation of the historically significant Curran House and creation and support for the Museum located at the Curran House.

If you would like to share your garden and/or join the UPGT committee, email Alice Dionne or call 253.229.8949. We are currently seeking gardens for the 2025 and 2026 tours. Take a look at gardens from previous Garden Tour events!