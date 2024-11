Images courtesy of Paige Pettibon.

Join us at the Tacoma Community College Gig Harbor Campus to celebrate the “Two Sides of the Same Chip” exhibition, created by artist and TCC alumnus Paige Pettibon.

The reception will be held at TCC Gig Harbor, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7.

The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 6.

Pettibon says, “The exhibition aims to provide a deeper understanding of the multifaceted relationship between casinos and Indigenous communities.”

