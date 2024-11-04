City of Puyallup Board & Commission Vacancies – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications through December 31, 2024 for vacancies on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:
- Arts & Culture Commission
- City Council Salary Commission
- Civil Service Commission
- Design Review & Historic Preservation Board
- Library Advisory Board
- Parks & Recreation Board
- Planning Commission
- Senior Advisory Board
To be considered, submit an application no later than 5:00 pm on December 31, 2024. Membership requirements can be found online.
For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-5480.
