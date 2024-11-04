 City of Puyallup Board & Commission Vacancies – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup Board & Commission Vacancies

The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications through December 31, 2024 for vacancies on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:

  • Arts & Culture Commission
  • City Council Salary Commission
  • Civil Service Commission
  • Design Review & Historic Preservation Board
  • Library Advisory Board
  • Parks & Recreation Board
  • Planning Commission
  • Senior Advisory Board

To be considered, submit an application no later than 5:00 pm on December 31, 2024. Membership requirements can be found online

For more information, email info@puyallupwa.gov or call 253-841-5480.

