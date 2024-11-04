2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Lakeview Elementary School – The Suburban Times

Last week we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Lakeview Elementary School with third grade teacher Jill Averett and second grader Faith Robinson.

Averett’s husband is in the Air Force, and after her family was stationed here in 2022, she decided to apply for her teaching position at Lakeview. “In the interview, you could just tell this would be a great place to work,” she said. “My team has been so supportive since the day I joined.”

Averett enjoys teaching her students about the wonders of reading and writing above all because she can draw connections between reading comprehension and writing skills. “The students are at a real pliable stage in their life where you can have an impact on their excitement for learning,” she said. “Seeing them excited about moving up reading levels is great and makes me so proud.”

After earning her master’s degree and reflecting on all the hard work she has done to become the stellar teacher she is today, Averett hopes to be an example for her students and show them that they can achieve anything through hard work and dedication.

For Faith, second grade is all about growing through adversity. “It’s a little bit easy and a little bit hard,” she said. “In math we’re adding more numbers which makes it a little more hard, but I like that because it’s more fun that way.”

Faith is working to improve her reading skills as well by learning more “big words” and growing her vocabulary. She is also very artistic and enjoys drawing her interpretations of the stories she cares about. “I would say I’m best at drawing anime and cute stuff,” she said. “Also, the video games I like; Roblox, Toca Boca and Avatar World.”

In class, Faith is a helper and enjoys her job of passing out lunch cards. She hopes to continue nurturing her helpful spirit in the future by becoming a teacher or a doctor. “I just like helping friends and being good,” she said.

Go Leopards!