SONIC Fills Local Schools’ Classroom Libraries – The Suburban Times

SONIC Drive-In donates a portion of proceeds from every drink purchase to support local public schools through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. This fall, SONIC is going all-in on reading for National Book Month, making it easier for students to access books in the classroom.
This October, the SONIC Foundation provided $1.25 million to match donations to classroom projects requesting books through DonorsChoose, a website that allows people to donate directly to classroom requests submitted by teachers across the U.S.
* In Puyallup, Washington the funding supported four teachers, who received a combined donation of $1770.00 from SONIC Foundation including:
- Chief Leschi School: Ms. Weber for the project Miss Weber’s Class Library.
- Chief Leschi School: Mx. Brown for the project Help Me Start the New Year Off Right!.
- Firgrove Elementary School: Mrs. Blignaut for the project Mrs. B’s TK class.
- Sunrise Elementary School: Mrs. Curran for the project New Fifth Grade Classroom Library.
* In Tacoma, Washington the funding supported 12 teachers, who received a combined donation of $2251.00 from SONIC Foundation including:
- Browns Point Elementary School: Ms. Callender for the project Literature Book Sets for Gifted Students.
- Edna Travis Elementary School: Mr. Tucker for the project Amazing Books for Amazing Students.
- Franklin Elementary School: Mrs. O’Connor for the project Brilliant Young Black Readers Need More Books That Interest Them!.
- Hunt Middle School: Mrs. Sinding for the project BoB Books: Battle of the Books Middle School.
- Meeker Middle School: Ms. McHugh for the project Battle of the Books!.
- Midland Elementary School: Ms. Wegleitner for the project 5th grade Classroom Library.
- Northeast Tacoma Elementary School: Ms. Clever for the project Time for Kids.
- Roosevelt Elementary School: Ms. Haynes for the project Time for Kids, Reading for Today.
- Skyline Elementary School: Mrs. Parrish for the project Decoding Reading in Kinder!.
- Stewart Middle School: Ms. Calhoun for the project Help Bring Diverse Mythology to Our 7th Graders!.
- Washington – Hoyt Elementary School: Mrs. Panter for the project You Are Whole: Seeing Yourself in Literature.
- Washington Virtual Academy: Mrs. Pylant for the project The Joy of Reading Through a Multicultural Lens.
“Education has always been at the core of our Limeades for Learning program, and we’ve seen the impact it’s had over the past 15 years with more than $28 million going to support public school teachers and students across the markets SONIC serves,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of the SONIC Foundation. “Making books more readily available is key to fostering lifelong learning, and partnering with DonorsChoose helped turn our passion for literacy into meaningful action this National Book Month, engaging and empowering the next generation through books.”
In total, the SONIC Foundation has helped to fund nearly 5,000 classroom book requests this month, impacting an estimated 134,730 students nationwide. However, there are still thousands of classroom book requests in need of funding, and those interested in helping students in their community get books can visit DonorsChoose.org/FillEveryShelf.
Guests can also join the SONIC brand’s mission simply by ordering their favorite drink at the drive-in. Every time guests purchase a Drink, Slush, Blast or Shake, SONIC donates a portion of proceeds to the SONIC Foundation, which supports public education through Limeades for Learning.* Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.
To learn more about Limeades for Learning and how the SONIC Foundation is creating brighter futures for America?s youth, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.
