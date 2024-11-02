SONIC Fills Local Schools’ Classroom Libraries – The Suburban Times

SONIC Drive-In donates a portion of proceeds from every drink purchase to support local public schools through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. This fall, SONIC is going all-in on reading for National Book Month, making it easier for students to access books in the classroom.

This October, the SONIC Foundation provided $1.25 million to match donations to classroom projects requesting books through DonorsChoose, a website that allows people to donate directly to classroom requests submitted by teachers across the U.S.

* In Puyallup, Washington the funding supported four teachers, who received a combined donation of $1770.00 from SONIC Foundation including:

* In Tacoma, Washington the funding supported 12 teachers, who received a combined donation of $2251.00 from SONIC Foundation including:

“Education has always been at the core of our Limeades for Learning program, and we’ve seen the impact it’s had over the past 15 years with more than $28 million going to support public school teachers and students across the markets SONIC serves,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of the SONIC Foundation. “Making books more readily available is key to fostering lifelong learning, and partnering with DonorsChoose helped turn our passion for literacy into meaningful action this National Book Month, engaging and empowering the next generation through books.”

In total, the SONIC Foundation has helped to fund nearly 5,000 classroom book requests this month, impacting an estimated 134,730 students nationwide. However, there are still thousands of classroom book requests in need of funding, and those interested in helping students in their community get books can visit DonorsChoose.org/FillEveryShelf.

Guests can also join the SONIC brand’s mission simply by ordering their favorite drink at the drive-in. Every time guests purchase a Drink, Slush, Blast or Shake, SONIC donates a portion of proceeds to the SONIC Foundation, which supports public education through Limeades for Learning.* Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

To learn more about Limeades for Learning and how the SONIC Foundation is creating brighter futures for America?s youth, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.