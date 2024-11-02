Rape of a Child Suspect in Custody – The Suburban Times

Wanted Fugitive with a Warrant for Rape of a Child 1st Degree, Juan Steagall-Martinez, was arrested last night on October 29. A neighbor called in a verbal DV at the Olympic Village Apartments in Tacoma because a man was standing outside an apartment knocking on a door repeatedly. The neighbor believed the man was kicked out by his roommate.

Our deputies arrived on scene and one of them immediately recognized him from the law enforcement flyer. She stepped back to check the law enforcement flyer and then when looking at his ID they believed Juan Manuel Martinez was our suspect Juan Steagall Martinez.

The deputy immediately placed Steagall Martinez into handcuffs and confirmed the warrant for his arrest.

Now Steagall Martinez will finally have to face accountability in court after avoiding capture for two years.

Great job deputies!

