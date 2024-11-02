 It’s A Wonderful Life – Meet The Creatives – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

It’s A Wonderful Life – Meet The Creatives

· · Leave a Comment ·

We are delighted to introduce the amazing creative team who will be bringing their talents to Lakewood Playhouse for the next production in our 86th Season.

  • Director – Brittany D. Henderson
  • Scenic Designer – Joshua E. Gallagher
  • Lighting Designer – Alonna Hall
  • Sound Designer – Dylan Twiner
  • Costume Designer – Sage Stevens
  • Properties Designer – Madeleine Arnold
  • Assistant Scenic Designer – Leah Munoz
  • Assistant Lighting Designer – Marley Bjornstad

This beloved holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a community to the stage, the story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

“One of the best holiday shows around…a fresh and inventive way of reconnecting with a classic story of love and redemption.” – Chicago Sun-Times

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs from December 13th to 29th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can performance on Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30pm.

Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit our website to book your tickets online.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.