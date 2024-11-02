It’s A Wonderful Life – Meet The Creatives – The Suburban Times

We are delighted to introduce the amazing creative team who will be bringing their talents to Lakewood Playhouse for the next production in our 86th Season.

Director – Brittany D. Henderson

Scenic Designer – Joshua E. Gallagher

Lighting Designer – Alonna Hall

Sound Designer – Dylan Twiner

Costume Designer – Sage Stevens

Properties Designer – Madeleine Arnold

Assistant Scenic Designer – Leah Munoz

Assistant Lighting Designer – Marley Bjornstad

This beloved holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a community to the stage, the story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

“One of the best holiday shows around…a fresh and inventive way of reconnecting with a classic story of love and redemption.” – Chicago Sun-Times

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs from December 13th to 29th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can performance on Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30pm.

Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit our website to book your tickets online.