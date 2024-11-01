 Registration now open for Lakewood’s Jingle Bell 5k & Kids Dash – The Suburban Times

Registration now open for Lakewood’s Jingle Bell 5k & Kids Dash

The City of Lakewood is excited to partner with the Lakes Cross Country Booster Club to host a Jingle Bell 5K Walk/Run & 1K Kids Dash at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Join us Saturday, Dec. 14 for this family-friendly event.

Wear your best holiday-themed costume, dress up your pet, and hit the trails for this holiday-themed fun run.

The 1-mile Kids Dash starts at 9:30 a.m. The 5k walk/run starts at 10 a.m.  Chip timing will be provided by GC Racing.

  • Pre-registration: $10 for 12 and under; $30 everyone else.
  • Day-of registration: $15 for 12 and under; $35 everyone else.

Event details and registration can be found online.

The proceeds from this affordable event go to support the Lakes Cross Country Booster Club, contributing to the enhancement of youth running events in the South Puget Sound area. 

