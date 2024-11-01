 New Art Exhibit Exposes Local Artists’ Baggage – The Suburban Times

New Art Exhibit Exposes Local Artists’ Baggage

Submitted by Scott Nelson.

Emotional baggage. Everyone has some. Local artists have plenty. And while many create artwork that is a response to their baggage, eight brave artists have dared to make art that puts their baggage front and center.

Titled “the Baggage we Claim,” this exhibit features eight new art pieces that began life as ordinary pieces of luggage. The exhibit is housed in a stylized airport baggage claim area inside the Woolworth Window on Commerce.

Participating artists include:
Michael Darling • Lynne Farren • Shawn Foote • Becky Frehse • Nick Goetling • Jeremy Gregory • Tina “Journey” Lauzon • Erica O. Shirk

Where: Woolworth Window #3
1098 Commerce Street, Tacoma 98402

When: Now through – December 31, 2024

Most of the artwork in “the Baggage we Claim” is offered for sale. The exhibit was conceived and curated by Scott Nelson.

