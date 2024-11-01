 Charles Wright Academy – Middle & Upper School Preview Day – The Suburban Times

Charles Wright Academy – Middle & Upper School Preview Day

Prospective students & their families are invited to join us for an in-person Preview Day. Meet faculty, administrators, and students and learn about our academics, arts, athletics, experiential education, service learning, student life, and more! Tours will also be available to explore classrooms, arts, and athletics facilities. This is the best way for the whole family to experience CWA and is a great opportunity to get answers to your personalized questions.

Date: 11/11/2024 at 08:45 am

Location: 7723 Chambers Creek Rd W, Tacoma, WA, 98467

Contact Info:
Website: https://charleswright.org/admissions/visiting-admission-events/
Phone: (253) 620-8373

