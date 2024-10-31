 U.P. to Honor Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony – The Suburban Times

U.P. to Honor Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony

Please make plans to join members of the University Place community, including many of our own veterans, for a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11-11:45 a.m. at the Veterans Plaza in Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Drive W.).

Mayor Pro Tem Ed Wood will serve as the event’s emcee and Chaplain Major Brian Osborn from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will provide a prayer and benediction. Plans also call for the singing of the national anthem, a bagpiper and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by U.P. Scout Pack 148. The event will also include the laying of a memorial wreath in the flag plaza. 

If you plan to attend, please keep in mind that seating is limited due to the restricted size of Veterans Plaza. The event will occur rain or shine.

