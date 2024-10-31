Tacoma Rail Receives Over $8.3M In Federal Funding to Reduce Its GHG Emissions – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (October 29, 2025), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced over $8,300,000 for Tacoma Rail through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.

Tacoma Rail, a short line operating out of the Port of Tacoma, provides vital services to the local and regional economies. With this funding from DOT, Tacoma Rail will upgrade the diesel engines of four locomotives, significantly improving fuel efficiency and reducing freight rail emissions by over 90 percent.

“This grant awarded to Tacoma Rail is another example of how federal funding strengthens our local economies,” said Strickland. “I am proud to support Tacoma Rail as they work to modernize their freight rail equipment, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality for surrounding neighborhoods.”

“This investment is a big deal for Tacoma – for our port, our rail system, and our competitiveness,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06). “I’m proud to have supported this important project alongside Representative Strickland. It will reduce emissions and ensure Tacoma Rail can modernize without the costs being solely borne by local taxpayers. I look forward to the impact this investment will have on the future of the railroad in our region.”

“This award from the Federal Railroad Administration marks a win for cleaner air in the community Tacoma Rail serves,” saidPaul Hoover with Tacoma Rail. “We are committed to working toward environmental justice, and repowering four 1980’s era locomotives to modern EPA Tier 4 emission standards moves us toward our goal. This project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 93 percent, and fine-particle air pollution by 97 percent.“

“These grant funds will support an important Port partner in significantly reducing emissions of yard locomotives. Tacoma Rail plays a critical role in our supply chain ecosystem, moving goods out from our harbors towards consumer markets, and the investment in cleaner equipment is a win for our regional air quality” said Port of Tacoma Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-chair Kristin Ang.

“The maritime sector requires significant investment and partnership to reduce diesel emissions, and we are grateful to Representatives Strickland and Kilmer and Tacoma Rail for being partners in emission reduction efforts across our gateway. Investments in air quality improvements greatly impact all those that live and work near our port facilities,” stated Hamdi Mohamed, Port of Seattle Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair.

Earlier this year, U.S. Representatives Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Derek Kilmer (WA-06) jointly advocated for this important economic investment to DOT. The CRISI Program – bolstered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – provides funding for projects that improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail.