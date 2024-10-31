T-Town City Services Expo November 1 & 2 at the Tacoma Dome – The Suburban Times

You’re Invited to the T-Town City Services Expo and Job Fair.

Who: City of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Schools, and Korsmo Construction

Where: The Tacoma Dome located at 2727 E D St., Tacoma, WA 98421

When: Friday, November 1 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Saturday, November 2 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Event Details: This event is a FREE, fun, interactive community event for the entire family. Parking is also FREE!

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., there will be a sensory hour for guests who prefer a quieter, low-key exploration of T-Town.

The event, themed Play. Explore. Learn. Work., offers something for everyone in the family. This year’s event introduces a new element, “Truck-Or-Treat,” a fun twist on a Touch-A-Truck event, where attendees can enjoy trick-or-treating in the Tacoma Dome Arena while visiting City booths. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged as participants explore vehicles from various City departments, including Environmental Services Solid Waste, Tacoma Power, Tacoma Rail, Public Works, TV Tacoma, and Tacoma Fire, among others. Tacoma Rainiers’ mascot, Rhubarb the Reindeer, will make a special appearance on Saturday.

For the second year, T-Town will once again feature the Tacoma Public Schools and Korsmo Construction Trades & Hiring Fair. The job fair will feature approximately 100 booths, along with trade demonstrations, and more than 2,000 students are expected to attend on Friday.

For more information, visit tacomadome.org/t-town.