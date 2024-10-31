 Pierce County Council Approves ILA Updates for Specialized Sheriff’s Department Services for Four Cities, Two Towns – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council Approves ILA Updates for Specialized Sheriff’s Department Services for Four Cities, Two Towns

TACOMA – The Pierce County Council adopted six resolutions on Tuesday, Oct. 29 that approved a series of interlocal agreements (ILA) updates between several cities and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for specialized law enforcement services.

Those specialized services include forensic analysis, SWAT, K9, dive teams, search & rescue, air operations, and others. The Sheriff’s Department provides these services to cities and towns that do not have the resources to maintain these services within their municipality. The cities and towns select the specialized services and billing basis based on their needs and resources.

Here is a list of the adopted resolutions:

The Pierce County Council will consider five additional resolutions for ILA agreements concerning specialized services at its Tuesday, Nov. 5 Council meeting.

What: Public Hearings on Specialized Law Enforcement Services ILAs
When: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. or soon thereafter
Where: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma or remotely via Zoom.

Remote Participation is available by calling (253) 215-8782 and using Webinar ID: 976-6617-423 or this link.

These ILA agreements are for:

The Sheriff’s Department is the primary police agency for Unincorporated Pierce County, and these ILAs do not impact those services.

