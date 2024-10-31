Letter: The Tiniest Gift Under the Christmas Tree – The Suburban Times

It was the tiniest gift under the Christmas tree. In fact, the message on the tag was bigger than the little box with the little bow to which it was attached, let alone what was inside.

‘When you wear this, always remember, I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you are yet to be. I was a little late to be your first love but I’m prepared to be your last.’

Love that comes once is of extreme value. Love that comes twice is priceless.

The parable that follows is based, at least in the beginning, on a true story. Very quickly however, applying considerable creative license, the events take a bizarre twist or two with the ending unexpected and shocking.

It can be infatuation in the beginning. If it’s love however, don’t let this happen to you.

For over 30 years he had hoped and planned and schemed and connived and conspired for this day.

It was a most spectacular piece for which he would pay a most spectacular price, the most ever for a single penny.

As he accepted the penny, the crowd applauded; the TV cameras rolled; questions were asked.

What will you do with your treasure? Are you nervous having parted with so much cash for a single penny?

The man only smiled; he knew what he was going to do.

But paranoia prowled in his mind, and he worried about becoming a target of thieves.

In full view of the onlookers, he placed a tiny felt-lined box holding the penny into the outside pocket of his leather satchel, zipped the pocket shut and slipped the strap over his shoulder.

Then he made his exit.

Evading the elevator, he swiftly strode two steps at a time down the stairs, opened a door into a deserted hallway, and entered a restroom.

Sitting down and balancing the satchel on his lap, he removed the tiny felt-lined box, took the prized penny out of it, placed it in the palm of his hand and admired it.

I’ll share it with no one, never will I have it on display; I will keep it hidden away for the day it’ll have perhaps doubled in value and see what profit might be had at auction.

Then he put into the tiny felt-lined box a counterfeit coin which bore a remarkable likeness of his purchase.

Standing up to leave, he slipped the priceless penny into his right pant pocket.

As he exited the auction house to walk to his car, he almost stepped into a rain storm.

A quick thinking concierge quickly produced an umbrella and walked the man to his car.

When he reached into his pocket and pulled out his keys, he heard the specific sound that a coin makes when it strikes metal.

With a wail that many would recall later as something akin to that of a starving wolf having tracked and trapped its human prey in a dead end canyon – the canyon walls echoing the sound of the feast to come – the suave and sophisticated man flung the satchel and dignified demeanor aside, fell to his hands and knees and gasped at and grasped for the penny as it tumbled in the pouring water and dropped onto the slats of a grate where it teetered precariously and then, even as his hand slapped upon the place where it had been, the priceless penny fell down, down, down disappearing into the city’s labyrinth sewer system.

The parable?

That which is priceless and precious beyond compare;

That which is to be adored, cherished and treasured;

That which every day is not to be hidden away as if fearing it might be lost, but rather placed on display for all to see its value;

Is not a ‘that’ but a who;

Is not an ‘it’ but a she;

Is not a ‘thing’ but more a ring;

A ring in the tiniest of boxes with a promise attached.

‘When you wear this, always remember, I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you are yet to be. I was a little late to be your first love but I’m prepared to be your last.’

Treat her as the priceless treasure that she is.