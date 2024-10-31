Husky with a Dracula-Like Widow’s Peak at Tacoma Shelter Needs Life-Changing Surgery This Spooky Season – The Suburban Times

Charlie, a one-year-old husky, arrived at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County after he was hit by a car. X-rays revealed a fractured hip and a suspected second fracture in his other hip. His painful injuries will require at least one surgery—likely two—estimated to cost around $10,000.

You can help Charlie receive specialized surgery, and support the thousands of other animals the shelter cares for each year by making a donation on the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org/help-charlie.