City of DuPont receives a Clean Audit – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Auditor’s Office performed the Financial, Accountability and Federal Single Audit for 2023. There were no findings in the audit. Auditors looked at procurement, payroll, cost allocation plan, open public meetings, and overall city financial condition from January 2023 through December 2023.

“Congratulations to the DuPont Finance Team for the outstanding results from the 2023 Washington State Audit. They work hard to ensure public trust and to keep city finances on solid footing. I deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved,” said Mayor Frederick.

The Washington State Auditor’s Office independently serves the citizens of Washington by promoting accountability, fiscal integrity, and openness in state and local government. Working with these governments and with citizens, the office strives to ensure the efficient and effective use of public resources.

The audit report is accessible on the City of DuPont’s website at: https://www.dupontwa.gov/147/Financial-Reports.