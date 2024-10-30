The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Hosts Fifth Annual Online Auction – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its fifth annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction Oct. 23–Nov. 1.

The event benefits thousands of homeless, neglected, and abandoned pets.

Among the over 70 auction items are a wine weekend in Walla Walla, an El Gaucho fine dining experience, and a K9 training experience with Tacoma Police Department.

Guests can register at https://raiseyourpaw2024.ggo.bid.

Every dollar raised from the winning bids directly contributes to essential supplies, food, and medical care for the nearly 10,000 animals the shelter cares for each year.

The community can help more pets in need by participating in this year’s online auction. Bidding for the auction items ends at 12 p.m. on Nov. 1.

In addition to bidding, supporters have the opportunity to make a Fund-A-Need donation to help the shelter reach its ambitious $30,000 fundraising goal to continue providing for animals in crisis and creating access to essential veterinary care to ensure owned animals in the community remain with the families who love them and out of the shelter.

To learn more about the auction and to start bidding, visit: raiseyourpaw2024.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse