Rotary Food Drive November 2-3 and 9-10 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest.

The Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest will be collecting food donations during the next two weekends November 2-3 and November 9-10 at the Green Firs Safeway, mainly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is the fourth year that Safeway has supported the Rotary food drive, which benefits Families Unlimited Network (FUN), the local food bank.

Rotary Club members will encourage customers to purchase peanut butter, among other items. Peanut butter is nutritious and has a long shelf life, which makes it very suitable for food bank collections. Donors can purchase peanut butter and other items in the store, and drop them off at the Rotary collection point as they leave the store. Other welcome items include cereal, canned meats, pasta sauce, pasta, chili, mac and cheese. Non food items for personal hygiene are also welcomed.

The food bank provides 45,000 people with programs to mitigate hunger for children, adults and seniors, and provide a financial bridge to keep families in their homes. Should you be unable to connect with Rotarians at the food drive, donations directly to FUN can be made at the Families Unlimited Network website.