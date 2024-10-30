In the Book Nook with … Kathrine Willson – The Suburban Times

Author Kathrine Willson

Author Kathrine Willson from Hillsboro, Ohio, is currently a full-time author. She began writing in high school as an outlet. Her first book was published 3 years ago. As she is fairly new to the writing community, she is still learning about author groups and similar; she hasn’t joined any yet. When Kathrine isn’t writing, she reads voraciously, plays the piano (badly, as she claims), and collects Phantom of the Opera memorabilia.

Which genres do you cover?

Kathrine Willson: I write historical fiction and crime fiction.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is it about?

Kathrine Willson: The latest book I published is called Angel of Music and is the 5th book in my A Tale from the Darkness series. It takes place in the early 2000s and follows Gerry Ellirose as he uncovers the mysterious hidden past of his family- especially his great-great grandfather.

Kathrine Willson’s latest novel

At which book events can readers find you?

Kathrine Willson: Right now, I’m limited to the annual Local Author Night at our library but I’m planning to branch out to other local events next year, no pun intended!

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Kathrine Willson: As I said, right now it’s the Local Author Night at the Highland County, Ohio District Library. I love meeting new people and discussing my books. I get to hear feedback about what they liked and didn’t like, what other books they tend to read, and I get to meet other local authors. I’ve learned quite a bit about marketing my books myself as well as learned about other book events in our area.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Kathrine Willson: I think my books have the same message as Gaston Leroux’s novel: All any of us want is to be loved for ourselves. Also, I think my message to my readers is, Never think you’re not good enough or smart enough to pursue your dreams. Just go for it.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Kathrine Willson: I think self-published authors in general inspire me. If they could do it, so can I.

Other books by Kathrine Willson

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Kathrine Willson: I do a lot of research- and I mean A LOT. For example, my published series is based in New York, Paris, and Rouen. I have dug through Google Earth for exact streets and intersections, addresses, businesses that were around at that time. I’ve done a load of research into the Titanic Disaster, WW1, and WW2. I tend to work best on my laptop when I’m watching or listening to Hogan’s Heroes or classical music. Ramin Karimloo’s music also helps!

What are you currently working on?

Kathrine Willson: I’m currently working on my next series. The series takes place in Los Angeles in the 1960s. Crime with a little slow burn romance thrown in. The series is called The Darington Files.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Kathrine Willson: I just finished reading Joanna Shupe’s Mogul and am about to start reading Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. That’s my annual read for this time of year.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Kathrine Willson: Don’t worry about what other people like. Write what you like. The readers will find you.

You can find Kathrine Willson’s books on Amazon.