Apply by November 24 to Serve on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill seven volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority (TCRA) Board. The TCRA Board is comprised of two representatives with experience in the legal profession as an attorney; two representatives with experience in housing development or construction; two at-large representatives; and one certified public accountant representative.

The TCRA administers grants and loans to support low-income households and families in buying or repairing their homes, multi-family housing developers or owners who provide housing to low-income families, businesses which create jobs or rehabilitate blighted buildings, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and economic development services to the Tacoma community.

TCRA meetings occur at 7:30 AM on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from January to October. In November and December, meetings change to the first and third Thursdays of the month. Meetings are currently held in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual opportunities to attend. Interested applicants are invited to observe a meeting during the application period. Information on upcoming meetings and agendas are available here.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board is available here.

Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by November 24, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.