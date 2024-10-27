Over $1 Million Awarded for New Firefighting Equipment – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) was recently awarded $1.113 million dollars through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to replace the District’s Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). These air tanks supply clean air for firefighters on a fire scene, making the environment safer for them to breathe.

Replacing this type of equipment can be expensive and the grant process is very competitive. The current SCBAs used by WPFR are no longer manufactured. This means there have been limited repair parts available when they’re needed and the life span of the current SCBAs is coming to an end. WPFR is proud of its subject matter experts and grant writer, as their hard work resulted in this much-needed funding. WPFR prides itself on being diligent with taxpayer dollars and is continuously looking for ways to fund necessary pieces of equipment with alternative funding sources.

