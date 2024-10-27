 Korsmo Construction Trades and Hiring Fair Returns to the Tacoma Dome November 2024 – The Suburban Times

Korsmo Construction Trades and Hiring Fair Returns to the Tacoma Dome November 2024

Submitted by Korsmo Construction.

Korsmo Construction returns to the Tacoma Dome on November 1 and 2 for the 2024 Korsmo Construction x Tacoma Public Schools Trades and Hiring Fair. This year, we’re partnering with the Tacoma Public Schools Office of Career and Technical Education – Maritime to expand networking opportunities and showcase new career offerings at the Port of Tacoma.

The Trades Fair is free and open to the public, including students, families, and jobseekers from Tacoma, Pierce County, and the South Sound. As in past years, the event runs concurrently with the City of Tacoma’s T-Town City Expo and Job Fair. Over 2,500 students from area high schools and more than 150 vendors from the public and private sectors attended the Fair in 2023, with numbers projected to be even higher in 2024.

Korsmo would like to thank our Champion, Leader, and Advocate sponsors for their support. Champion Level: Red Hawk Fire Protection, TCF Architecture. Leader Level: Auburn Mechanical, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 76. Advocate: Excel Electric, Allana Buick Bers. Sponsorships are available to vendors interested in engaging with local students and job seekers. To learn more, please complete an application at https://tinyurl.com/bdh4ffxm.

