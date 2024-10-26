Opera Singers Gone Wild in Old Town, Nov. 12 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Opera Singers Gone Wild!

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma meets Classic Rock – November 12 at Slavonian Hall. Join us for a high-energy evening. All ages welcome and it’s free!

Emerald City 5 is the Top 40 party band wowing audiences throughout Seattle, Tacoma and the greater Pacific N.W. This high energy 5-piece cover band stands out in the live entertainment industry as powerfully dynamic and features a couple of the most extraordinary lead vocalists the West Coast has to offer. EC5 has an extensive repertoire, ranging from your favorite party classics to the most current dance hits. Lead singer is Dr. James Brown, head of the vocal department and director of opera at PLU, and Director of Vashon Opera. The other vocalists are Megan and Coral, accompanied by lead guitar James, bass guitar Josh, and Zeke on drums.

This will be in Old Town Tacoma at Slavonian Hall, upstairs in the great hall, at 7:00pm. All are invited, admission is free!

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma

Date: November 12, 2024

Time: 7:00pm

Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.