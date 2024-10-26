 Fraud Alert – The Suburban Times

Fraud Alert

Pierce County Deputies will never, ever, never, ever, ever, ask you for money in relation to any criminal case or warrant or jury duty.

We don’t want your Bitcoin and we don’t take gift cards for warrants!

Honestly if we call you we will tell you to turn yourself in, we aren’t going to barter for your freedom.

So please don’t fall for the scams, we have seen too many people get sucked into the phone and these crooks will talk you through the whole process. It isn’t until you hang up that you realize you’ve been duped.

The scammer will not let you hang up the phone, that is how they trick you. If you don’t believe you are speaking to a deputy, hang up and call the non-emergency number or our department directly to verify that deputy is trying to get a hold of you. (Don’t call 911).

