CPSD Thomas Middle School Students Attend LABAN Event – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Clover Park School District students from Thomas Middle School attended the LABAN event at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma on Oct. 17, 2024. This educational experience was organized by the Greater Puget Sound chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society in partnership with the Washington State History Museum to shed light on the Filipino American experience within U.S. history. Students learned about of the rich contributions, challenges and ongoing journey of Filipino Americans who have helped shape the nation.

Students were actively engaged throughout the event and had many opportunities for participation.

In self-guided museum tours with chaperones, students focused on key aspects of Filipino American history from the early labor movements to the civil rights struggles and the unique immigration stories that helped shape Filipino American communities.

During interactive discussions, students engaged in meaningful conversations with community leaders, historians and museum staff. These discussions highlighted both historical and contemporary issues that continue to affect the Filipino American community, making connections between the past and present.

The event also featured hands-on demonstrations in Filipino Martial Arts and Philippine Folk Dances.

Students had a chance to perform when the Thomas advanced orchestra performed the Philippine National Anthem with the Pierce County Pilipino Seniors Association choir.

The LABAN event provided Thomas students with a powerful opportunity to not only learn about Filipino American history but also to actively participate in a dialogue that bridges history with present-day challenges.