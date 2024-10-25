 Trunk or Treat in The Rain – The Suburban Times

Trunk or Treat in The Rain

Leave a Comment

By Puyallup Tribal News Staff.

In partnership with Head Turners and Street Kingz, the Puyallup Tribe hosted a spirited Trunk or Treat event Oct. 20. Despite the windy and rainy weather, the community turned out in full force to enjoy a day filled with fun and festivities.

The beginning of the event featured a variety of exciting games that delighted attendees of all ages. Families enjoyed pumpkin decorating, bouncy houses, and a plastic axe throwing/target game. Food trucks were also on site, offering a variety of delicious food that kept everyone satisfied throughout the day.

Read the rest of the story (and see more photos) at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

