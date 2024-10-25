Three light rail openings in 12 months… and we’re just getting started – The Suburban Times

If you live within the Sound Transit district, your tax dollars are helping build the 252-mile regional network that will connect communities across three counties—plus creating more affordable housing and ensuring a greener and more equitable future for generations to come. That’s important work, and we want to show you how it’s going.



In our Fall Progress Report, available now at progress.soundtransit.org, you’ll find:

New behind-the-scenes photos and videos from four Link light rail projects taking shape across the region.



Good news for S Line riders: Projects underway in Lakewood, South Tacoma, Sumner, Auburn and Kent will make taking the train even easier, whether you walk, roll, drive, or take other transit to catch Sounder.



An update on current Link service and how we're stepping up our game to minimize disruptions and delays and improve your experience as much as we can, as fast as we can. And as our full-scale analysis of Link systems continues, you can expect more updates in the weeks to come.



Confetti, community, and corgis: A look back at opening celebrations for the 2 Line debut on the Eastside and the 1 Line extension to Snohomish County.



A video tour of Pride Place, Seattle's first LGBTQIA+ senior affordable housing project. See how transit-oriented development in Capitol Hill is helping queer elders and allies age in place and continue to thrive in the close-knit community they helped create.



An interactive future system map.



And much more!